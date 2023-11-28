WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Additional Big Appearance For Randy Orton

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2023

After last night's episode of Raw, there's been a significant update about Randy Orton's activities in WWE.

For the first time in a year and a half, Orton returned at the WWE Survivor Series, participating in the WarGames match. He also competed in a singles match on Raw, facing Dominik Mysterio.

Orton's schedule is filling up quickly, as he's now set for another appearance. The Barclays Center, via a Twitter post, has confirmed that Randy Orton will be present at the upcoming SmackDown on December 1. While it's uncertain if Orton will appear in a dark match or on the SmackDown TV broadcast, further details will be shared as they become available.

Tags: #wwe #randy orton #smackdown

