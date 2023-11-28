WWE Announces Additional Big Appearance For Randy Orton

After last night's episode of Raw, there's been a significant update about Randy Orton's activities in WWE.
For the first time in a year and a half, Orton returned at the WWE Survivor Series, participating in the WarGames match. He also competed in a singles match on Raw, facing Dominik Mysterio.
Orton's schedule is filling up quickly, as he's now set for another appearance. The Barclays Center, via a Twitter post, has confirmed that Randy Orton will be present at the upcoming SmackDown on December 1. While it's uncertain if Orton will appear in a dark match or on the SmackDown TV broadcast, further details will be shared as they become available.
JUST ANNOUNCED: “The Viper” @RandyOrton makes his return to #Smackdown this Friday Night live in Brooklyn! @WWE— Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) November 28, 2023
Don't miss out!
🎟️:https://t.co/bPBIk4LJar pic.twitter.com/gGTgyje58A
⚡ Triple H Was Unable to Attend Monday's WWE RAW
Triple H was reportedly absent from Monday Night Raw in Nashville, which occurred just two days following a significant event in WWE history [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2023 05:00PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com