WWE Announces Additional Big Appearance For Randy Orton

After last night's episode of Raw, there's been a significant update about Randy Orton's activities in WWE.

For the first time in a year and a half, Orton returned at the WWE Survivor Series, participating in the WarGames match. He also competed in a singles match on Raw, facing Dominik Mysterio.

Orton's schedule is filling up quickly, as he's now set for another appearance. The Barclays Center, via a Twitter post, has confirmed that Randy Orton will be present at the upcoming SmackDown on December 1. While it's uncertain if Orton will appear in a dark match or on the SmackDown TV broadcast, further details will be shared as they become available.