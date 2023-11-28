WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Triple H Was Unable to Attend Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2023

Triple H Was Unable to Attend Monday's WWE RAW

Triple H was reportedly absent from Monday Night Raw in Nashville, which occurred just two days following a significant event in WWE history.

The Survivor Series event was marked by the unexpected comeback of CM Punk to WWE after nearly a decade. This major moment followed a night that included Randy Orton's return to wrestling after an eighteen-month hiatus due to injury, as well as two major WarGames matches.

According to PWInsider, Bruce Prichard took the helm at Raw in place of Triple H. It was mentioned that Triple H was engaged in "other WWE business," and his absence from the Nashville event was anticipated.

The Latest On AJ Lee Possibly Returning To WWE

In his first appearance on WWE Monday Night RAW after returning from Survivor Series on Saturday, CM Punk had quite a bit to share. Punk ex [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2023 04:57PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85103/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π