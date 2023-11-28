Triple H Was Unable to Attend Monday's WWE RAW

Triple H was reportedly absent from Monday Night Raw in Nashville, which occurred just two days following a significant event in WWE history.

The Survivor Series event was marked by the unexpected comeback of CM Punk to WWE after nearly a decade. This major moment followed a night that included Randy Orton's return to wrestling after an eighteen-month hiatus due to injury, as well as two major WarGames matches.

According to PWInsider, Bruce Prichard took the helm at Raw in place of Triple H. It was mentioned that Triple H was engaged in "other WWE business," and his absence from the Nashville event was anticipated.