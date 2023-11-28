The Latest On AJ Lee Possibly Returning To WWE

In his first appearance on WWE Monday Night RAW after returning from Survivor Series on Saturday, CM Punk had quite a bit to share.

Punk expressed that he has undergone a transformation and is eager to demonstrate that he remains at the top of his game. His speech included a reference to his wife, AJ Lee, sparking speculation among fans about her possible WWE comeback.

Lee's WWE career started in 2009, initially in FCW, followed by NXT, and then her main roster debut in 2011. She is a three-time Divas Champion and held the title for a cumulative 406 days.

After leaving WWE in 2015 due to health concerns, Lee ventured into writing comic books and published her autobiography in 2017. She was also involved in the WOW Wrestling promotion's revival.

PWInsider reports that there have been no talks about her return to wrestling.

Although there was speculation about Lee joining her husband in AEW when Punk signed with them, it didn't happen at that time and seems unlikely now.