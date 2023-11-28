WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Latest On AJ Lee Possibly Returning To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2023

The Latest On AJ Lee Possibly Returning To WWE

In his first appearance on WWE Monday Night RAW after returning from Survivor Series on Saturday, CM Punk had quite a bit to share.

Punk expressed that he has undergone a transformation and is eager to demonstrate that he remains at the top of his game. His speech included a reference to his wife, AJ Lee, sparking speculation among fans about her possible WWE comeback.

Lee's WWE career started in 2009, initially in FCW, followed by NXT, and then her main roster debut in 2011. She is a three-time Divas Champion and held the title for a cumulative 406 days.

After leaving WWE in 2015 due to health concerns, Lee ventured into writing comic books and published her autobiography in 2017. She was also involved in the WOW Wrestling promotion's revival.

PWInsider reports that there have been no talks about her return to wrestling.

Although there was speculation about Lee joining her husband in AEW when Punk signed with them, it didn't happen at that time and seems unlikely now.

CM Punk Set for Major WWE Feuds with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

CM Punk's return to WWE has sparked a lot of excitement and speculation about his future storylines. According to a recent article by Sports [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2023 04:52PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #cm punk #aj lee

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85102/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π