CM Punk Set for Major WWE Feuds with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

CM Punk's return to WWE has sparked a lot of excitement and speculation about his future storylines. According to a recent article by Sports Illustrated, WWE has plans for Punk to eventually feud with Roman Reigns. Before this high-profile rivalry, Punk is set to face Seth Rollins, potentially headlining the first night of WrestleMania 40, though this is not yet confirmed.

The Sports Illustrated report also reaffirms earlier information about Punk's multi-year contract with WWE. Additionally, it mentions Punk's positive demeanor backstage at WWE Raw, where he delivered his first promo since returning, describing his comeback as "coming home." For those who missed his promo, it's available to watch online.