WWE Discontinues Long-Established Podcast Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2023

WWE After The Bell fans will be disappointed to learn that the show is no longer continuing. The company has made the decision to discontinue it.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, the podcast hosted by Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick has concluded. This comes after the show celebrated its 200th episode earlier in November, featuring John Cena. Following this milestone, only one more episode was released on November 10, and there have been no new episodes since. The show has officially ended as of now.

The exact duration of WWE's plans to terminate the show remains unknown. It's also not clear if this decision is related to personal developments, such as Corey Graves recently having a child with Carmella.

