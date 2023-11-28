Dixie Carter Was Backstage at Monday's WWE RAW

Dixie Carter, the former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, revealed on Instagram that she was present backstage at WWE Monday Night Raw. This event took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Carter, who has been relatively absent from the wrestling scene, made her visit quite noteworthy. Her attendance is believed to be primarily for the enjoyment of the show, especially following the Post-Live Event (PLE).

In her Instagram update, Carter is seen in photos with various individuals, including Nick Aldis, Chelsea Green, and Cody Rhodes. Additionally, she shared a photo with WWE Producer Bruce Pritchard, expressing her gratitude towards him in her post. It appears Pritchard played a significant role in arranging her visit and access backstage at WWE Monday Night Raw.