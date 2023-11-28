WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dixie Carter Was Backstage at Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2023

Dixie Carter, the former President of TNA/Impact Wrestling, revealed on Instagram that she was present backstage at WWE Monday Night Raw. This event took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Carter, who has been relatively absent from the wrestling scene, made her visit quite noteworthy. Her attendance is believed to be primarily for the enjoyment of the show, especially following the Post-Live Event (PLE).

In her Instagram update, Carter is seen in photos with various individuals, including Nick Aldis, Chelsea Green, and Cody Rhodes. Additionally, she shared a photo with WWE Producer Bruce Pritchard, expressing her gratitude towards him in her post. It appears Pritchard played a significant role in arranging her visit and access backstage at WWE Monday Night Raw.


