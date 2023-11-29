Behind-the-Scenes Updates on CM Punk After His WWE Return

During this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk delivered his first promo since his return at Survivor Series, where he mentioned that "almost everyone" was glad to see him back.

Fightful Select reported that Punk appeared to be in high spirits backstage. He was busy taking photos both officially and with talent and fans. Fightful added this comment:

“Those that we heard from said he was on his best behavior as anticipated, and with good reason – some in WWE were told by higher ups that there is a behavior clause associated with his contract, which we’ve yet to confirm.”

No producer was credited for Punk’s promo, and internally, the episode was referred to as “Hell Froze Over.” Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com noted that Punk is currently a "free agent" within WWE and has not yet been assigned to any specific brand.