New Title Match Set For WWE NXT Deadline 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2023

A new title match has been confirmed for the upcoming WWE NXT premium live event, the last one of the year.

In the latest episode of WWE NXT, a Fatal-4-Way Title Eliminator featured Wes Lee competing against former NXT North American Champions Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, and Johnny Gargano.

The event's highlight was the current NXT North American Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, who joined as a special guest commentator for the main event.

The match concluded with Wes Lee, a former NXT North American Champion himself, emerging victorious. He triumphed over the trio of ex-champions, securing his opportunity to challenge the current champion at WWE NXT Deadline 2023.

"Last Chance Matches" Next Week to Determine Final NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers

The remaining slots for the NXT Iron Survivor Challenge will be determined in next Tuesday's matches. Bron Breakker secured his place in th [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 29, 2023 10:43AM


