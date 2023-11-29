New Title Match Set For WWE NXT Deadline 2023

A new title match has been confirmed for the upcoming WWE NXT premium live event, the last one of the year.

In the latest episode of WWE NXT, a Fatal-4-Way Title Eliminator featured Wes Lee competing against former NXT North American Champions Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, and Johnny Gargano.

The event's highlight was the current NXT North American Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, who joined as a special guest commentator for the main event.

The match concluded with Wes Lee, a former NXT North American Champion himself, emerging victorious. He triumphed over the trio of ex-champions, securing his opportunity to challenge the current champion at WWE NXT Deadline 2023.