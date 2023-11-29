"Last Chance Matches" Next Week to Determine Final NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifiers

The remaining slots for the NXT Iron Survivor Challenge will be determined in next Tuesday's matches.

Bron Breakker secured his place in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2023 by defeating Eddy Thorpe, as previously thought to be the last qualifying match on this week's NXT. He joins Dijak, Trick Williams, and Josh Briggs in the lineup.

In the women's division, Kelani Jordan overcame Kiana James, with Roxanne Perez's help, to join Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, and Blair Davenport in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at the 12/9 PLE.

A recent backstage segment on this week's NXT on USA, as reported by Shawn Michaels, revealed that next week's NXT TV will host "Last Chance Matches." These matches give another opportunity to those who didn't qualify in previous weeks, with one match each for the men and women. The victors will fill the last two spots in both the men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline.

