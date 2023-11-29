WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Wrestlers Secure Spots in WWE NXT Deadline 2023's Iron Survivor Challenge

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2023

In the latest episode of WWE NXT, broadcasted from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL on the USA Network, two more wrestlers earned their spots in this year's NXT Iron Survivor Challenge. The selections for the qualifying matches were made by Jerry “The King” Lawler.

In the women's division, Kelani Jordan triumphed over Kiana James, with a bit of help from Roxanne Perez, a former NXT Women’s Champion. Perez's interference was in retaliation for James' role in her loss during a previous qualifier. Jordan now joins Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, and Blair Davenport in the NXT Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match, scheduled for Deadline 2023 on December 9.

Later in the episode, Bron Breakker secured his place in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge by defeating Eddy Thorpe. Breakker's victory adds him to the list of competitors for the December 9 event, which already includes Dijak, Trick Williams, and Josh Briggs.


