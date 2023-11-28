SPOILERS for Tonight's WWE NXT

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Tonight's NXT episode on USA, emanating from the Performance Center in Florida, promises an exciting lineup. Cory Brennan from Fightful Select has provided insights into the planned matches, which are as follows. Those wanting to avoid spoilers should stop reading now.

- The NXT tag team championship is on the line as Tony D & Stacks defend their titles against Los Lotharios, expected to kick off the show.

- A high-stakes four-way clash featuring Wes Lee, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, and Johnny Gargano is slated as the night's main event.

- A potential match-up between Karmen Petrovic and Arianna Grace is on the cards, with Joe Gacy playing a role in the proceedings.

- A non-title match between NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Nathan Frazier is also under consideration for tonight's event.