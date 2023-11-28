WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS for Tonight's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2023

Tonight's NXT episode on USA, emanating from the Performance Center in Florida, promises an exciting lineup. Cory Brennan from Fightful Select has provided insights into the planned matches, which are as follows. Those wanting to avoid spoilers should stop reading now.

- The NXT tag team championship is on the line as Tony D & Stacks defend their titles against Los Lotharios, expected to kick off the show.

- A high-stakes four-way clash featuring Wes Lee, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, and Johnny Gargano is slated as the night's main event.

- A potential match-up between Karmen Petrovic and Arianna Grace is on the cards, with Joe Gacy playing a role in the proceedings.

- A non-title match between NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov and Nathan Frazier is also under consideration for tonight's event.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nxt

