Mickie James Speaks Out in Support of the Often Misinterpreted CM Punk

Mickie James recently discussed her long-standing relationship with CM Punk on an episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast. This conversation followed Punk's return to WWE at the Survivor Series 2023. Highlights from her interview include:

James shared insights into her unique bond with Punk, tracing back to their early days in Ring of Honor, "I have a different relationship with Punk because I’ve known him so long. Like, I knew him in Ring of Honor when we were in Ring of Honor together. I knew him when we came to TNA together at first, and we were in The Gathering with Raven and all of that stuff. And then fast forward, we’re in OVW, and then here he comes to OVW, and then our debuts on television. We debuted together on Sunday Night Heat."

James expressed her deep understanding and affection for Phil Brooks (CM Punk), acknowledging his perceived attitude by some as having a chip on his shoulder, "I’ve known Phil Brooks for a very, very long time, so I have a lot of love for him. I feel like we’ve all kind of, at this point, we’ve all grown up in the business. Maybe I have a different understanding of where he’s coming from sometimes. I think he comes off with a little bit of a chip on his shoulder to a lot of people, but it’s also he demands the best of himself. [CM Punk] doesn’t play that game of telling people what they want to hear."