Update On Jade Cargill's Current WWE Status

As previously mentioned, Paul "Triple H" Levesque discussed the former long-reigning AEW TBS Women's Champion when inquired about her during the WWE Survivor Series 2023 post-show press conference held this past Saturday night.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider has disclosed that Jade Cargill has been engaged in training sessions at the WWE Performance Center situated in Orlando, Florida.

The report indicates that Cargill dedicates one to two days each week to her training at the WWE PC, and this routine is expected to persist in the near term.

There isn't a set date for when Jade Cargill will make her debut on the WWE main roster or within WWE NXT.

Evidently, the company regards Jade Cargill as a promising talent for the future and is not rushing her onto television for her initial storylines in WWE.