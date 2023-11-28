WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Update On Jade Cargill's Current WWE Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2023

Update On Jade Cargill's Current WWE Status

As previously mentioned, Paul "Triple H" Levesque discussed the former long-reigning AEW TBS Women's Champion when inquired about her during the WWE Survivor Series 2023 post-show press conference held this past Saturday night.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider has disclosed that Jade Cargill has been engaged in training sessions at the WWE Performance Center situated in Orlando, Florida.

The report indicates that Cargill dedicates one to two days each week to her training at the WWE PC, and this routine is expected to persist in the near term.

There isn't a set date for when Jade Cargill will make her debut on the WWE main roster or within WWE NXT.

Evidently, the company regards Jade Cargill as a promising talent for the future and is not rushing her onto television for her initial storylines in WWE.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024: Venue and Date Announced

WWE has revealed that Clarksville, Tennessee will be the location for the first NXT premium live event of 2024. The event, NXT Vengeance Day [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2023 05:04PM


Tags: #wwe #jade cargill

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85108/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π