WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024: Venue and Date Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2023

WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024: Venue and Date Announced

WWE has revealed that Clarksville, Tennessee will be the location for the first NXT premium live event of 2024. The event, NXT Vengeance Day, is scheduled to take place at the F&M Bank Arena on Sunday, February 4th.

According to a press release:

"NXT Vengeance Day will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion llja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton and more."

The tickets for this event will be available starting Friday, December 8th.

WWE Discontinues Long-Established Podcast Series

WWE After The Bell fans will be disappointed to learn that the show is no longer continuing. The company has made the decision to discontinu [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 28, 2023 04:47PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #vengeance day

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85105/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π