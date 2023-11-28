WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024: Venue and Date Announced

WWE has revealed that Clarksville, Tennessee will be the location for the first NXT premium live event of 2024. The event, NXT Vengeance Day, is scheduled to take place at the F&M Bank Arena on Sunday, February 4th.

According to a press release:

"NXT Vengeance Day will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion llja Dragunov, NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria, NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton and more."

The tickets for this event will be available starting Friday, December 8th.