WWE Announces Record-Breaking Viewership, Attendance, and Merchandise Sales for Survivor Series 2023

WWE recently declared that the Survivor Series event held last weekend has set new records in its 37-year history.

On Tuesday, WWE released a statement highlighting that the Survivor Series achieved the highest viewership, the largest gate, and the highest merchandise sales ever for the event.

The company's statement read:

"Viewership for Survivor Series was up 44 percent versus the previous record set in 2022. With 17,138 in attendance, the event broke the previous Survivor Series gate record set in Brooklyn in 2021.

In partnership with Fanatics, Survivor Series broke the premium live event’s all-time merchandise record. Sponsorship revenue was up 24 percent versus 2022."

Furthermore, the event was marked by the unexpected return of CM Punk after nearly a decade away from WWE, which significantly boosted digital engagement. The moment of Punk's return has garnered over 71 million views across various platforms, becoming the most social post in the company's history.