Jon Moxley Responds to CM Punk's WWE RAW "I'm Home" Promo

Jon Moxley recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's WWE return promo during a conversation with Liam Crowley from Comicbook.com. When asked about Punk referring to WWE as his "home," Moxley quickly responded, "You don’t want to know what I think. I didn’t see it. You do not want to know what I think (laughs)."

Moxley then shifted the focus to his own role in AEW, expressing his enthusiasm for being a key player, especially in high-pressure situations. He said, "I feel like I thrive in those situations. Scramble to the f–king jets and get Moxley in the air. Oh f–k, we don’t have a main event. You’ve got to make people care about this and make this a main event in a week. I just pull main events out of my a– when I’m in those situations. I feel more comfortable when I’m the guy with the ball in the fourth quarter. It’s hard to not want to grab the ball and take the shot myself."

Moxley and Punk had a notable feud over the AEW world title in the fall of 2022, with their rivalry standing at a tie of 1-1.