Kamille Expected to Depart from NWA Following Contract Expiration

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 28, 2023

An important development has emerged regarding the career trajectory of Kamille, the former NWA women's champion.

Previously, it was reported that Kamille's contract with the NWA was due to expire at the start of 2024. At that time, there was no clear indication of whether she intended to renew her contract with Billy Corgan's organization. The relationship between Kamille and the NWA was described as being very strong.

However, a recent update from PWInsider has shed new light on the situation. According to this update, Kamille is not expected to renew her contract with the NWA. Following the expiration of her current contract, she plans to explore opportunities beyond the NWA. Despite this decision, it's emphasized that Kamille maintains a strong relationship with Billy Corgan, and the NWA holds her in high regard for her contributions during her tenure. The organization remains open to the possibility of her returning in the future or participating in matches on a non-contractual basis.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #nwa #kamille

