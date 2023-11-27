WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison for Fatal DUI Incident

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, also known as Sunny, has been sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison. This decision was reached at her sentence hearing held today. Sytch has been convicted for her involvement in a fatal car accident while driving with a suspended or revoked license, a third-degree felony.

The breakdown of her sentence includes 10.6625 years in the Department of Corrections for the charge of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. She has been credited for 566 days already served. Following this, Sytch will serve an additional seven years for one count of DUI causing death, also known as DUI Manslaughter, another third-degree felony.

Furthermore, Sytch faced charges for four counts of DUI causing injury and three counts of DUI causing property damage. For these, she has been credited with 364 days already served in jail. Sytch will have a 75-day period to file an appeal against this sentence.