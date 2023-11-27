Tonight's WWE RAW to Feature First Hour Without Commercials

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW is set to feature the aftermath of last Saturday's Survivor Series premium live event. This episode is anticipated to draw a significant viewership, potentially making it the most-watched episode of the year, or even in recent years. This surge in interest is largely attributed to CM Punk's return.

CM Punk made a dramatic comeback following the Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series. Tonight, he is scheduled to appear on RAW for the first time since 2014. Additionally, Randy Orton, who made his own return at Survivor Series by participating in the main event, will be present on the show.

WWE has also lined up several other matches for tonight's episode. These include Bronson Reed taking on Ivar, Natalya & Tegan Nox challenging Piper Niven & Chelsea Green for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, and a multi-team Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the number one contenders, featuring The New Day, Indus Sher, Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers, Imperium, and DIY.

Furthermore, WWE Authority Figure Adam Pearce has announced that the first hour of the show will be broadcast without any commercial interruptions.