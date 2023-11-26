WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Aims to Secure Talent with Lucrative Long-Term Contracts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2023

WWE is actively pursuing the retention of its current wrestlers and the recruitment of free agents. Despite their inability to secure Will Ospreay, they successfully acquired CM Punk, who had been previously let go from AEW following an incident involving Jack Perry at All In London.

Dave Meltzer, during a recent Wrestling Observer Radio broadcast, mentioned that WWE is proposing substantial financial offers for long-term contracts, aiming to prevent their talent from joining AEW. Wrestlers like Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre are among those whose contracts are set to expire in the following year.

Drew McIntyre Legitimately Distressed After WWE Survivor Series Event

Earlier this year, Drew McIntyre expressed frustration with WWE regarding creative decisions and his contract, which is due to expire in 202 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 26, 2023 10:14AM


