WWE Aims to Secure Talent with Lucrative Long-Term Contracts

WWE is actively pursuing the retention of its current wrestlers and the recruitment of free agents. Despite their inability to secure Will Ospreay, they successfully acquired CM Punk, who had been previously let go from AEW following an incident involving Jack Perry at All In London.

Dave Meltzer, during a recent Wrestling Observer Radio broadcast, mentioned that WWE is proposing substantial financial offers for long-term contracts, aiming to prevent their talent from joining AEW. Wrestlers like Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre are among those whose contracts are set to expire in the following year.