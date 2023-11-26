Drew McIntyre Legitimately Distressed After WWE Survivor Series Event

Earlier this year, Drew McIntyre expressed frustration with WWE regarding creative decisions and his contract, which is due to expire in 2024. On a recent Saturday night, during the Men’s WarGames Match, McIntyre and his team, The Judgment Day (comprising Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) and JD McDonagh, were defeated by Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Randy Orton.

Following the match McIntyre quickly left the ring, visibly holding his eye, just before CM Punk's music started, sparking considerable discussion among fans.

Some reports surfaced after the event stating that McIntyre had left the arena immediately and was noticeably upset. He was seen storming to the back, slamming the locker room door, and exiting the arena. His anger was described as a "loud and obvious situation" witnessed by many.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that while the exact reason for McIntyre's anger was unclear, it was definitely not part of a storyline. Meltzer noted, "He was very upset. As the night went on, he was less upset. And as far as the reason he left, I don't want to give any wrong information. I will say that people in the company who told me thought it had to do with [CM] Punk. I cannot confirm that. Only that's what people in the company thought. But he was legitimately upset about something, whatever it was, I don't know."

WWE is hopeful that McIntyre will not leave in 2024.