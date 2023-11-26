The Latest on Seth Rollins’ reaction to CM Punk’s WWE return

After the main event at Saturday's Survivor Series, where The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) and Drew McIntyre & JD McDonagh were defeated by Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton in the Men’s WarGames Match, CM Punk made a surprising return to WWE.

The scene escalated when Seth Rollins, visibly agitated, had to be held back by security as Punk appeared near the stage. Rollins' explicit gestures and words towards Punk sparked speculation about whether his reaction was part of the storyline or genuine. Given the known tension between Punk and Rollins, Rollins' response to Punk's return raised questions.

In a recent discussion on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer clarified that Rollins' reaction was indeed part of a storyline. Meltzer explained, “That was 100% angle because, playing off the fact that months ago when somebody asked Seth Rollins, it's like, ‘he's a cancer, we don't want him.’ Later, by the way, he said, ‘if the company wants him, and it's the right thing,’ he doesn't have a problem with it. But because he made that statement, they figured they could do a shoot angle with it. And it makes sense.”

This development follows reports of discontent among several WWE talents regarding Punk's return, with wrestlers being informed about his comeback just before the WarGames match.