Vince McMahon Not Involved in CM Punk's Return to WWE

Dave Meltzer, while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that WWE President Nick Khan decided to bring back Punk, with Triple H supporting the move, but Vince McMahon wasn't involved in the decision.
Meltzer stated, “He signed a multi-year deal. The deal came together about ten days ago. It was a secret from almost everyone. Paul Levesque [Triple H] said the TKO people found out by watching the TV, which I thought was ridiculous until I asked around and heard the exact same thing.”
According to Meltzer, the TKO team's role is primarily focused on the business and financial aspects, akin to the operational style of the UFC.
Meltzer added, “It was a Nick Khan call in the end. Vince had nothing to do with it. Paul Levesque obviously had a lot to do with it, and those were the two guys who were the point guys.” He was informed that WWE would not oppose Punk's return if there was a perceived demand for it.
⚡ News On CM Punk's Status for Monday's WWE RAW
CM Punk grabbed the spotlight once again with his return at the conclusion of Survivor Series 2023. His comeback has set the stage for what' [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 26, 2023 05:06AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com