Vince McMahon Not Involved in CM Punk's Return to WWE

Dave Meltzer, while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that WWE President Nick Khan decided to bring back Punk, with Triple H supporting the move, but Vince McMahon wasn't involved in the decision.

Meltzer stated, “He signed a multi-year deal. The deal came together about ten days ago. It was a secret from almost everyone. Paul Levesque [Triple H] said the TKO people found out by watching the TV, which I thought was ridiculous until I asked around and heard the exact same thing.”

According to Meltzer, the TKO team's role is primarily focused on the business and financial aspects, akin to the operational style of the UFC.

Meltzer added, “It was a Nick Khan call in the end. Vince had nothing to do with it. Paul Levesque obviously had a lot to do with it, and those were the two guys who were the point guys.” He was informed that WWE would not oppose Punk's return if there was a perceived demand for it.