News On CM Punk's Status for Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2023

CM Punk grabbed the spotlight once again with his return at the conclusion of Survivor Series 2023. His comeback has set the stage for what's next, as he's anticipated to show up on the next RAW episode on Monday.

PWInsider reports that the ex-WWE Champion is slated to appear on the forthcoming Monday Night RAW episode, which will be held in Nashville.

PWInsider's source from WWE stated, “We are told by one WWE source that CM Punk is expected at Raw in Nashville this Monday.”

Latest Behind-the-Scenes Insights on CM Punk's WWE Comeback and Internal Responses

CM Punk's unexpected return to WWE has sparked a variety of reactions. His comeback was a well-kept secret, with few in the company aware of [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 26, 2023 03:58AM


 
 
 

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raw #cm punk

