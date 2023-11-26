Latest Behind-the-Scenes Insights on CM Punk's WWE Comeback and Internal Responses

CM Punk's unexpected return to WWE has sparked a variety of reactions. His comeback was a well-kept secret, with few in the company aware of it.

On November 19, Punk had a significant conversation with Triple H, lasting an hour, which helped to repair their relationship. The details shared by Punk about this discussion align with what Triple H revealed in the post-Survivor Series press conference. H

He mentioned that negotiations with Punk only began after rumors of Punk's return in Chicago subsided. WWE officially confirmed Punk's return at Survivor Series, but it was only finalized on the day of the announcement. Sources close to Punk indicate that as of Saturday morning, no contracts had been signed.

Despite efforts to keep it under wraps, Punk had informed some close friends about his return before the event.

Before Punk's appearance, a special area was cleared backstage at the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Despite these precautions, Punk was seen before his entrance. Triple H took charge of the show's production at this point, calling for the WWE copyright graphic and then Punk's theme music.

There was a meeting between Triple H, Michael Hayes, and Bruce Prichard to discuss changes in the WarGames main event booking, possibly related to Punk's surprise appearance.

The participants in the Men’s WarGames match were briefed about Punk's post-match appearance. Reactions varied, with at least one person reportedly upset. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre appeared visibly angry, though it's uncertain if these were genuine emotions.

After the match, footage showed an enraged Rollins being held back by Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Cody Rhodes, and WWE officials, while Punk's music played. McIntyre was also seen visibly upset backstage before leaving abruptly.

WWE sources have clarified that any hints of Punk's return by Shinsuke Nakamura or the commentary team prior to Survivor Series were not made with foreknowledge of his return.

A top talent expressed understanding of the surprise element but voiced concerns that Triple H might lose trust with many in the company, trust that he has taken considerable time to build.