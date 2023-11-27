WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Road Dogg Praises Motor City Machine Guns, Surprised by Their Absence in WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 27, 2023

Road Dogg Praises Motor City Machine Guns, Surprised by Their Absence in WWE

In a recent episode of "Oh You Didn’t Know," Road Dogg expressed high regard for the Motor City Machine Guns, highlighting them among TNA talents he felt would have excelled in WWE.

He shared his surprise that they never had a chance in WWE, stating, “Abyss is of course the first one that comes to mind. But I think Kurt Angle surprised me [laughs]. No, I don’t know. A lot of great talent came through there. But I feel like all of them had opportunities at other places too. But I thought about this the other day, actually. The Motor City Machine Guns. As a team, I think they would fit perfect, and I think they’d be good WWE superstars. I don’t know how old they are now and if they’re ready still to run that kind of schedule. But I thought they would have been…I loved working with them when I was there because I knew they were the future, and I knew I was already the past. I wasn’t even the present anymore. So it was really fun to get to work with those guys. So they’re some that I’m surprised that never [got an opportunity]. I say they didn’t make it anywhere big, but they’ve made a career out of wrestling on the independent circuit or Japan or whatever. So I’m short-changing them and I don’t mean to be.”

Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk's WWE Comeback

It's unlikely that Tony Khan will make any statements regarding CM Punk's return to WWE. Punk, a former AEW wrestler, made his comeback at W [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 27, 2023 03:04PM

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #road dogg #brian james #motor city machine guns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85088/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π