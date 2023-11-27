Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk's WWE Comeback

It's unlikely that Tony Khan will make any statements regarding CM Punk's return to WWE. Punk, a former AEW wrestler, made his comeback at WWE's Survivor Series event on Saturday night.

Punk's contract with AEW was terminated a few months ago after a physical altercation with Jack Perry prior to the All In pay-per-view event's main card. Following this incident, Punk had an intense argument with Khan and even threatened to leave the company at that time.

During this confrontation, it's reported that some monitors fell on Khan. Khan has expressed in the past, specifically during a discussion at Collision, which occurred six days after the incident and shortly after Punk's release was announced, that he felt his safety was at risk.

When Khan appeared on BBC West Midlands to talk about the upcoming AEW All In 2024 event and its ticket sales, he was questioned about Punk's WWE return. Khan responded, "Can't talk about that, nor do I think it's the time or the place, but I appreciate you asking and I'm very excited about AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. Not to dodge or duck your question. It's just something I can't legally talk about.”