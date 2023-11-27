Kurt Angle Scheduled for Neck Surgery in Early 2024

On a recent episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared that he is scheduled for neck surgery early next year. Angle has experienced numerous injuries throughout his career, with significant neck problems originating from a broken neck during the Olympics and further exacerbated by his time in WWE and TNA Wrestling.

"I have a lot of motor skill problems, but just so you know, I'm having neck surgery at the beginning of next year," Angle stated. "They're gonna put in artificial disc replacements and it's going to help these right here (his hands). I can't really grab things and things always slip out of my hands and fall. I have horrible motor skills. They said my arms, because they atrophied three inches each and I don't have any muscle in here, this is completely flat (between his thumb and finger) There's supposed to be muscle in there but it deteriorated. It atrophied. When I get these rubber discs or disc replacements, they're going to open up the nerves so they can go down my arm so I have better circulation. The recovery time is two weeks.”

Additionally, Angle recounted his initial refusal of a multi-year contract with WWE in 1996. He has previously mentioned his lack of familiarity with professional wrestling at the time and his perception of it as inferior to his Olympic wrestling background. His perspective shifted after attending an ECW show, leading to his eventual signing with WWE for a lower initial salary but with the potential for increased earnings.

"They offered me half a million for 10 years and I turned it down," Angle revealed. "So when I tried out for them a couple years later, they said, 'Hey, we're gonna give you a contract. It's not going to be very good. We're gonna give you a $75,000 contract to start out.' I said, 'Okay, how do I make more money than that?' They said, 'Well, if you climb the ranks and you end up in the main event, you'll get more', so my first year I made 500 grand, probably my first four months in the business. After the first month, I got catapulted into the main event. I was main-eventing all the time. So I made like $1.4 million in my first year wrestling. I was only guaranteed $75,000. My biggest year was $3.2 million. That would have been my third year with Stone Cold Steve Austin beginning with him when I beat up for the world title.”

WNS wishes Kurt Angle all the best with his surgery and recovery.