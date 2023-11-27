Arraignment Date Set for Nick Hogan in DUI Case

Nick Hogan, son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, was arrested earlier this month on a Saturday morning in Clearwater, Florida, for a DUI. During the incident, he was stopped by police on suspicion of driving under the influence and refused to undergo sobriety testing. This occurred while he was on his way home from a bikini contest at his father's restaurant.

PWInsider has reported that Hogan is scheduled for an arraignment on misdemeanor DUI charges on 12/18 at 9 AM. He has already entered a not guilty plea through his attorney.

This is not Nick's first brush with the law; he was involved in a serious car accident in 2007 that left his friend, John Graziano, with permanent brain damage. For this, Nick served an 8-month jail sentence.