IMPACT Wrestling Reported to Have Offered Substantial Financial Deal to CM Punk Before His Return to WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2023

During the WWE Survivor Series 2023 event on Saturday, CM Punk made a surprise comeback at the event's conclusion.

Before this return, there was speculation about Punk potentially moving to Impact Wrestling/TNA. Mike Johnson from PWInsider reported that Impact had extended a significant financial proposal to Punk, which he was considering. Johnson's comments were as follows:

“In speaking to Impact sources after Punk’s WWE return, we are told that Punk was ‘amazing’ in his dealings with top Impact execs, including Scott D’Amore and Lou D’Angeli, during discussions. Impact sources felt they were very close to scoring Punk and at one point, hoped he would even be at Bound for Glory as part of the unveiling of the return of TNA, which did not happen.”

Johnson also mentioned that the negotiations between Punk and Impact continued beyond Bound For Glory. He noted that the talent at Impact valued the time Punk spent with them, offering advice during his visits to the Impact tapings in Chicago.

Vince McMahon Not Involved in CM Punk's Return to WWE

Dave Meltzer, while speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that WWE President Nick Khan decided to bring back Punk, with Triple H s [...]

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #cm punk

