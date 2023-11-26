WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre Reportedly Exits Arena in Upset Following WWE Survivor Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2023

According to PWInsider, Drew McIntyre exhibited signs of frustration following the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. After the WarGames match, McIntyre was seen hastily exiting the ring, coinciding with the moment CM Punk's music started. He is reported to have quickly made his way backstage, where he was observed slamming his locker room door, donning a hoodie, and leaving the arena.

Backstage observers noted McIntyre's apparent anger, although the reasons behind this reaction remain unclear. In a related video clip, McIntyre is seen holding his eye, leading to speculation about whether he sustained a real injury or was merely acting. However, it is clear that his anger was palpable upon reaching the backstage area, creating a disturbance that was noticeable to many.

Additionally, there is ongoing speculation about McIntyre's future with WWE. PWInsider reported that McIntyre has not yet agreed to a new contract with the organization. He is considering allowing his current contract to lapse so he can spend more time with his family in Scotland, given the demanding nature of WWE's schedule and its impact on his family time.

Seth Rollins Restrained by WWE Staff During CM Punk's Surprise Appearance at Survivor Series

The wrestling community is abuzz with the news of CM Punk's return to WWE. He made a surprise appearance at the end of Survivor Series 2023, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 26, 2023 03:51AM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #survivor series #wargames #drew mcintyre

