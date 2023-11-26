Drew McIntyre Reportedly Exits Arena in Upset Following WWE Survivor Series

According to PWInsider, Drew McIntyre exhibited signs of frustration following the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. After the WarGames match, McIntyre was seen hastily exiting the ring, coinciding with the moment CM Punk's music started. He is reported to have quickly made his way backstage, where he was observed slamming his locker room door, donning a hoodie, and leaving the arena.

Backstage observers noted McIntyre's apparent anger, although the reasons behind this reaction remain unclear. In a related video clip, McIntyre is seen holding his eye, leading to speculation about whether he sustained a real injury or was merely acting. However, it is clear that his anger was palpable upon reaching the backstage area, creating a disturbance that was noticeable to many.

Additionally, there is ongoing speculation about McIntyre's future with WWE. PWInsider reported that McIntyre has not yet agreed to a new contract with the organization. He is considering allowing his current contract to lapse so he can spend more time with his family in Scotland, given the demanding nature of WWE's schedule and its impact on his family time.