Seth Rollins Restrained by WWE Staff During CM Punk's Surprise Appearance at Survivor Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 26, 2023

The wrestling community is abuzz with the news of CM Punk's return to WWE. He made a surprise appearance at the end of Survivor Series 2023, following the Men's WarGames match. Punk's entrance was brief and without interaction, as the show concluded with his theme music playing.

In a post-show press conference, Triple H revealed that Punk's return was a last-minute arrangement. Despite fan speculation, there was no prior deal with Punk, and it only materialized after the rumors had subsided.

According to Sean Ross Sapp's report, Punk shared that he had a conversation with Triple H for about an hour the previous week. Punk arrived backstage just moments before his appearance, leaving most of the company in the dark about his return.

An off-camera incident involved Seth Rollins, who was held back by security near the stage area as Punk made his appearance. Rollins has previously expressed opposition to Punk's return to WWE, stemming from their contentious past. However, given the nature of professional wrestling and the potential for lucrative storylines, this animosity could be channeled into a new narrative angle. A video is available showing Rollins being held back by WWE staff.

Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #cm punk #survivor series #wargames

