Stephanie McMahon Backstage at WWE Survivor Series 2023

A notable figure was seen backstage at WWE Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago, Illinois, just before the event started.

Fightful Select has reported that Stephanie McMahon was seen backstage at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Since stepping down from her position in the company in January, McMahon was seen during WrestleMania weekend in April, but her appearances have been rare since then.

It is mentioned in the report that McMahon's attendance seems to be more of a casual visit rather than for work-related purposes.