The Latest On Possible CM Punk Return at Tonight's WWE Survivor Series

In a recent update from WrestleVotes, a notable source in the wrestling news community, there remains a significant air of mystery surrounding the upcoming Survivor Series event. Despite exhaustive efforts, WrestleVotes reports that no new information has surfaced regarding CM Punk returning to WWE.
"Ok guys, I’ve asked…. Everyone I can, every way I know how. Nothing has changed. We will know one of two things when Survivor Series goes off the air: It was either the greatest kept surprise in company history OR it just wasn’t meant to be, yet."
Ok guys, I’ve asked…. Everyone I can, every way I know how. Nothing has changed. We will know one of two things when Survivor Series goes off the air:— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 25, 2023
It was either the greatest kept surprise in company history OR it just wasn’t meant to be, yet.
⚡ Update on Roman Reigns' Next Match and Potential Challenger
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns is set to compete next at the Royal Rumble in January, where he will put his Un [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 24, 2023 03:20PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com