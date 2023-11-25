The Latest On Possible CM Punk Return at Tonight's WWE Survivor Series

In a recent update from WrestleVotes, a notable source in the wrestling news community, there remains a significant air of mystery surrounding the upcoming Survivor Series event. Despite exhaustive efforts, WrestleVotes reports that no new information has surfaced regarding CM Punk returning to WWE.

"Ok guys, I’ve asked…. Everyone I can, every way I know how. Nothing has changed. We will know one of two things when Survivor Series goes off the air: It was either the greatest kept surprise in company history OR it just wasn’t meant to be, yet."