WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

The Latest On Possible CM Punk Return at Tonight's WWE Survivor Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2023

The Latest On Possible CM Punk Return at Tonight's WWE Survivor Series

In a recent update from WrestleVotes, a notable source in the wrestling news community, there remains a significant air of mystery surrounding the upcoming Survivor Series event. Despite exhaustive efforts, WrestleVotes reports that no new information has surfaced regarding CM Punk returning to WWE.

"Ok guys, I’ve asked…. Everyone I can, every way I know how. Nothing has changed. We will know one of two things when Survivor Series goes off the air: It was either the greatest kept surprise in company history OR it just wasn’t meant to be, yet."

Update on Roman Reigns' Next Match and Potential Challenger

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns is set to compete next at the Royal Rumble in January, where he will put his Un [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 24, 2023 03:20PM

Source: WrestleVotes
Tags: #wwe #survivor series #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85056/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π