WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Update on Roman Reigns' Next Match and Potential Challenger

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2023

Update on Roman Reigns' Next Match and Potential Challenger

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns is set to compete next at the Royal Rumble in January, where he will put his Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line. Currently, it appears that LA Knight will not be his challenger. While there is internal support for Knight, Triple H reportedly has a different idea in mind.

Roman Reigns' most recent bout took place at Crown Jewel earlier this month, where he emerged victorious over Knight.

Two Ex-WWE Superstars Potentially Making a Comeback as Early as Next Week

There are hints of a comeback from two former WWE stars. The WWE aims to finish the year strongly and is planning to bring fresh talent into [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 24, 2023 03:12PM

Source: members.f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85039/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π