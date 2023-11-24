Update on Roman Reigns' Next Match and Potential Challenger

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns is set to compete next at the Royal Rumble in January, where he will put his Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line. Currently, it appears that LA Knight will not be his challenger. While there is internal support for Knight, Triple H reportedly has a different idea in mind.
Roman Reigns' most recent bout took place at Crown Jewel earlier this month, where he emerged victorious over Knight.
