Two Ex-WWE Superstars Potentially Making a Comeback as Early as Next Week

There are hints of a comeback from two former WWE stars. The WWE aims to finish the year strongly and is planning to bring fresh talent into its main roster.

The Authors of Pain might soon reappear on WWE TV. They had a successful period in NXT and experienced intermittent pushes in the main roster before their release in 2020.

It has been speculated since 2022 that AOP (Akam and Rezar) are back under contract with WWE. Around mid-August, there was considerable speculation about AOP and their former manager, Paul Ellering, possibly returning, primarily for NXT appearances.

According to WrestleVotes, the official program for Survivor Series lists two significant teams: Gallus from NXT and Akam & Rezar. This suggests that both teams are likely transitioning to the main roster soon.

Since leaving WWE, AOP hasn't been active in wrestling. They tried to start their WES promotion in Europe last year, but the project didn't materialize.