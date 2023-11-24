WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Two Ex-WWE Superstars Potentially Making a Comeback as Early as Next Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2023

Two Ex-WWE Superstars Potentially Making a Comeback as Early as Next Week

There are hints of a comeback from two former WWE stars. The WWE aims to finish the year strongly and is planning to bring fresh talent into its main roster.

The Authors of Pain might soon reappear on WWE TV. They had a successful period in NXT and experienced intermittent pushes in the main roster before their release in 2020.

It has been speculated since 2022 that AOP (Akam and Rezar) are back under contract with WWE. Around mid-August, there was considerable speculation about AOP and their former manager, Paul Ellering, possibly returning, primarily for NXT appearances.

According to WrestleVotes, the official program for Survivor Series lists two significant teams: Gallus from NXT and Akam & Rezar. This suggests that both teams are likely transitioning to the main roster soon.

Since leaving WWE, AOP hasn't been active in wrestling. They tried to start their WES promotion in Europe last year, but the project didn't materialize.

Declan McMahon Envisions Forming 'The Meaner Street Posse' with College Friends in the Future

In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone of The Miami Herald, Declan McMahon, the eldest son of WWE's Shane McMahon, has expressed interest [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 23, 2023 08:26PM

Source: WrestleVotes
Tags: #wwe #the authors of pain

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85035/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π