Declan McMahon Envisions Forming 'The Meaner Street Posse' with College Friends in the Future

In a recent interview with Jim Varsallone of The Miami Herald, Declan McMahon, the eldest son of WWE's Shane McMahon, has expressed interest in potentially stepping into the wrestling world, following in his father's footsteps. The 19-year-old Indiana University freshman, who is currently focusing on his football career as a running back for the Hoosiers, discussed the possibility of forming a wrestling group inspired by his father's Mean Street Posse.

Declan McMahon shared his thoughts on the idea, stating, "My dad had the Mean Street Posse. But we were thinking, like, what if we have a Meaner Street Posse, right? What if we get some of those big guys? [his defensive line teammates]…We got a ton of talent here. And we got a lot of characters and charisma on the team. So you know, it could be."

The young athlete also entertained the idea of involving his two younger brothers in this venture. He remarked, "I mean, my brother’s got it. You know, he’s got a knack for it in the sense of, you know, he’s super physical, just such a great athlete. You know, my brother Kenyon, I mean, you’ll see it in this high school football tape, and he’s doing wrestling in the winter. So, I mean, he’s just he’s a great athlete. And my brother Rogan, too, you know, he’s younger right now, but he’s he’s a big old boy. He’s going to be pretty big. So, we’ll see. Obviously, in the WWE, as you know, it’s all about storyline, right? Maybe you can have a bloodline storyline with us. So, yeah, you really never know. The possibilities are endless."

Declan also mentioned discussing potential booking ideas with his father, saying, "We’ll talk about it in the sense of what it would look like, what it would entail, things like that. Obviously, you know, WWE does a great job down in Florida with the Performance Center and helping athletes get ready…If that time comes, they would be all for it, especially my dad. My dad would definitely be all for it."

He also uggested he could have taken the 24/7 Championship from NFL player Rob Gronkowski, "That would have been cool but, I mean, I think when Gronk won, it was during Covid. So I would have been, what, 16? Obviously, I’ve matured so much since then, just physically, mentally. When you have a 16-year-old winning the 24/7 title, I don’t think we would get behind that very much in sense of believing it."

He also revealed and named his favorite wrestlers, "Obviously, my dad, but I mean, Undertaker was amazing. You know, obviously, they had a bunch of great matches. I always say The Undertaker, right? John Cena, obviously, he’s just a larger-than-life superstar. I would say those two in particular.

Randy Orton, just in the sense of what he’s done for the business and also what they do as family men. Randy and Mr. Calloway, it’s always family first. I know Randy has his boys and Undertaker has his daughters. You see these guys on TV, and they’re larger than life. But you know, deep down there, they’re just such great parents and such great role models as well."