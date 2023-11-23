Lex Luger Commends Cody Rhodes, Labels Him a 'Generational Talent'

Lex Luger has expressed strong admiration for Cody Rhodes, describing him as a "generational star." During the latest episode of his podcast, Lex Expressed, Luger shared his thoughts on Rhodes.
Regarding Rhodes, Luger said, "I’m a huge Cody Rhodes fan. He has a sense of history in the business from his upbringing, with his family being [a] multigenerational wrestler. He respects it, and just the way he carries himself, he’s just got that modern-day term … he’s got the rizz. He’s got it. He’s got the confidence and charisma."
Luger also commented on Rhodes' unique blend of confidence and appeal: "I think that comes across to the fans. If they buy into it, that’s what kinda makes you a generational star. Cody’s got that. He’s got that riz, man. Everything from the gear he wears, to the time and effort he puts into it. I love when guys like Macho [Randy Savage] and Sting did that … Cody reminds me of those certain guys who just put all that together.”
