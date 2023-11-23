WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Expresses Gratitude Towards Randy Orton

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 23, 2023

John Cena Expresses Gratitude Towards Randy Orton

John Cena recently expressed his gratitude for those who have supported him throughout his wrestling career, especially highlighting his gratitude on Thanksgiving. In a social media post, Cena specifically acknowledged Randy Orton, his notable WWE rival, and shared a clip from one of their final matches in OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling).

His message read: "Cannot celebrate this day without being thankful for all the people who helped and grew along the way. Truly thankful for my time in OVW and @RandyOrton during those years. Take a look back at our final match in OVW! Happy Thanksgiving!"

This post comes at a particularly relevant time, as WWE has just announced Randy Orton's return from injury on the recent episode of Monday Night Raw. Orton is set to participate in the WarGames match at the upcoming Survivor Series event, alongside Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins. Cena's post can be viewed below.

Tags: #wwe #john cena #randy orton

