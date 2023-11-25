Updates on Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Situation Following His Heel Turn

As previously reported, Drew McIntyre's contract with WWE is expected to expire around Wrestlemania 40. Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com has noted that there hasn't been significant progress in discussions about McIntyre's contract renewal following his turn to a heel character. The current situation is that deep negotiations about a contract extension haven't commenced yet. Johnson has shared the following insights:

"Recently, we've learned that McIntyre has expressed to those close to him his readiness to allow his current contract to end if needed, particularly to take time off for his family following the recent loss of his wife's sister. Additionally, McIntyre has consistently mentioned to his friends his desire to spend an extended period in Scotland. It's been a long time since he's been able to visit his family there for more than a brief period, as he currently resides full-time in the United States."

Johnson also mentioned that although McIntyre seems prepared to prioritize family over a new contract, there are no indications of any adverse relations between him and WWE management.