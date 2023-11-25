News On Names Seen in Chicago Prior to WWE Survivor Series

PWInsider is reporting Maryse and Tyler Breeze in Chicago today, just before WWE Survivor Series this evening. Maryse, who is married to WWE Superstar The Miz, will see her husband compete against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship tonight.
In a separate note, PWInsider mentions that Xavier Woods was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama a few days ago, though the reasons for his visit remain unclear.
⚡ The Latest On Possible CM Punk Return at Tonight's WWE Survivor Series
In a recent update from WrestleVotes, a notable source in the wrestling news community, there remains a significant air of mystery surroundi [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 25, 2023 04:25PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com