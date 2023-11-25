WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

News On Names Seen in Chicago Prior to WWE Survivor Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2023

News On Names Seen in Chicago Prior to WWE Survivor Series

PWInsider is reporting Maryse and Tyler Breeze in Chicago today, just before WWE Survivor Series this evening. Maryse, who is married to WWE Superstar The Miz, will see her husband compete against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship tonight.

In a separate note, PWInsider mentions that Xavier Woods was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama a few days ago, though the reasons for his visit remain unclear.

The Latest On Possible CM Punk Return at Tonight's WWE Survivor Series

In a recent update from WrestleVotes, a notable source in the wrestling news community, there remains a significant air of mystery surroundi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 25, 2023 04:25PM

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #survivor series

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85058/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π