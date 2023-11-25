WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest Betting Odds for Tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2023 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2023

The latest betting odds for WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event have been released.

Per these odds, the team of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes is predicted to triumph over The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio), Drew McIntyre & JD McDonagh in the Men’s WarGames Match.

In the Women’s WarGames Match, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair & Shotzi are considered less likely to win against Damage CTRL (Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane).

The betting odds format indicates the favorite with a (-) and the underdog with a (+). The following are the betting odds from BetOnline:

For the Men’s WarGames Match: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) Drew McIntyre & JD McDonagh are at +300, while Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton are at -500.

For the Women’s WarGames Match: Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair & Shotzi are at +180, compared to Damage CTRL (Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) at -260.

In the WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (champion) is at -3000 against Zoey Stark at +800.

And in the WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (champion) is at -4000 versus The Miz at +900.

Tonight, the WWE Survivor Series takes place in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena, with the event being broadcast on Peacock. It's anticipa [...]

Source: betonline.com
