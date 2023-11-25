Final Card For Tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2023

Tonight, the WWE Survivor Series takes place in Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena, with the event being broadcast on Peacock.

It's anticipated that the event will commence with the Women’s WarGames match and conclude with the Men’s WarGames Match, following a pattern WWE has established in both NXT and their main roster shows.

A highlight of the evening will be Randy Orton's comeback to the ring, marking his first match since May 2022. Orton had been sidelined due to a back injury that required surgery.

For those interested, live play-by-play coverage will begin with the Kickoff show at 7 PM EST. The final lineup for the event is as follows:

Men’s WarGames Match: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) teaming with Drew McIntyre & JD McDonagh against Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes & Randy Orton.

Women’s WarGames Match: The team of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair & Shotzi will face off against Damage CTRL (Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY & Kairi Sane).

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (current champion) vs. Zoey Stark.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (current champion) vs. The Miz.

Singles Match: Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar.