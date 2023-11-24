Update on CM Punk's WWE Status as Survivor Series Approaches in Chicago

As previously reported, it has been rumored that ex-AEW wrestler CM Punk sought a return to WWE, but was rejected by the organization, and his return seems unlikely at the moment. However, fans continue to speculate about the possibility of Punk rejoining WWE.

With the Survivor Series event approaching, Dave Meltzer commented on the situation regarding Punk and WWE:

“We’ve seen no evidence this is happening and those close to the situation have denied it, but it is possible it’s a well-kept secret. We do know that one of the key reasons they made sure [Randy] Orton’s name was out and didn’t do a surprise was the idea that it would lead to people expecting Punk in that spot and they wanted that shut down.”

Adding to the online rumors is the release of a 2023 remastered version of Punk’s theme song, "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour.