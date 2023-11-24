WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on CM Punk's WWE Status as Survivor Series Approaches in Chicago

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 24, 2023

As previously reported, it has been rumored that ex-AEW wrestler CM Punk sought a return to WWE, but was rejected by the organization, and his return seems unlikely at the moment. However, fans continue to speculate about the possibility of Punk rejoining WWE.

With the Survivor Series event approaching, Dave Meltzer commented on the situation regarding Punk and WWE:

“We’ve seen no evidence this is happening and those close to the situation have denied it, but it is possible it’s a well-kept secret. We do know that one of the key reasons they made sure [Randy] Orton’s name was out and didn’t do a surprise was the idea that it would lead to people expecting Punk in that spot and they wanted that shut down.”

Adding to the online rumors is the release of a 2023 remastered version of Punk’s theme song, "Cult of Personality" by Living Colour.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 24, 2023 07:59PM


