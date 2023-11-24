Speculation Arises Over Potential Last-Minute Alteration to WWE Survivor Series Match Lineup

With the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view just a day away, there's speculation about potential changes to the lineup.

According to WrestleVotes, there's chatter within WWE about possibly substituting Carlito in his scheduled match against Santos Escobar, citing an injury storyline as the reason. The exact cause for Carlito's removal is not clear, but Dragon Lee is rumored to be stepping in as his replacement. This could be due to an actual injury or a last-minute decision by the creative team. Lee has been receiving significant attention on television, with commentators noting Rey Mysterio's endorsement of him. While it's conceivable that this switch was pre-planned, it seems less likely given Triple H's track record of not making eleventh-hour changes unless necessary.

Currently, the card for tomorrow night's Premium Live Event (PLE) includes only five matches, with no indications of additional bouts being added. The scheduled matches are:

- GUNTER defending the Intercontinental Championship against The Miz

- Rhea Ripley putting the Women's World Championship on the line against Zoey Stark

- A Men's WarGames match featuring Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy

- Orton versus The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre

- Santos Escobar versus Carlito (subject to change)

- The Women's WarGames match with Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair facing off against Damage CTRL.