The Miz Expresses Eagerness to Collaborate with Any WWE NXT Talent

The Miz recently expressed his openness to transitioning from the main roster to NXT. During an appearance on the “TNT Sports” podcast, he was questioned about his future opponents in WWE, and he showed a particular interest in NXT talents. His statement was:

“Watch NXT, I’ll work with any of them. You know what I mean? Like all of them seem to have the talent, the drive, the ability, and I can’t wait for them to get to RAW or SmackDown.

“I think Bron Breakker’s been doing a phenomenal job down there. And so we’ll see what they have and what they got. But right now, watching NXT, it’s like, oh man, these guys and girls are absolutely incredible and are doing a remarkable job and should continue to keep working, keep pushing, and keep studying.”

The Miz has a history with NXT, having competed there once in January 2014, where he emerged victorious against CJ Parker, now known as Juice Robinson.

Looking ahead, The Miz is set to challenge WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at the upcoming Survivor Series 2023 pay-per-view event, which will be held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois.