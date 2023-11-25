WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bully Ray Considers Randy Orton as Top Pure Pro Wrestler

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2023

In a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray discussed various topics, including Randy Orton's return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. Orton is set to compete in the Men’s WarGames match following his recovery from back fusion surgery.

Ray commented, “When you look at Randy Orton’s contemporaries, his fellow wrestlers that came up started with him in his day; John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth, Mox all of these guys seem to have bigger personalities than Randy. Randy being the best pure pro wrestler out of all of them.”

He added, “What did we get when we got Randy Orton? We got a great pro wrestling match, a technical pro wrestling match, a guy who was so smooth, so on his game, but there was nothing else there, there was no depth to Randy.”

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #wwe #bully ray #randy orton

