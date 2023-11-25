Bruce Prichard Open to the Idea of Shane McMahon Making a Wrestling Comeback

Shane McMahon's last appearance in the ring didn't go as planned, but Bruce Prichard remains open to the possibility of his return. Shane made an unexpected comeback at WrestleMania 39, facing The Miz, but was quickly sidelined by a torn quad. On his podcast, Something to Wrestle With, Prichard was questioned about the likelihood of McMahon making another attempt.

Prichard said, "You never say never, man. You never say never. The recuperative powers of those genes are scary, but you never say never.”

He also talked about his own past assertions of not returning to the company, noting, “I mean, that’s coming from somebody who said ‘never.’ I mean, I said ‘never.’ As a matter of fact, I said, ‘Never ever. Impossible. Will not happen.’ Yeah, it’s crazy.”