WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Bruce Prichard Open to the Idea of Shane McMahon Making a Wrestling Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2023

Bruce Prichard Open to the Idea of Shane McMahon Making a Wrestling Comeback

Shane McMahon's last appearance in the ring didn't go as planned, but Bruce Prichard remains open to the possibility of his return. Shane made an unexpected comeback at WrestleMania 39, facing The Miz, but was quickly sidelined by a torn quad. On his podcast, Something to Wrestle With, Prichard was questioned about the likelihood of McMahon making another attempt.

Prichard said, "You never say never, man. You never say never. The recuperative powers of those genes are scary, but you never say never.”

He also talked about his own past assertions of not returning to the company, noting, “I mean, that’s coming from somebody who said ‘never.’ I mean, I said ‘never.’ As a matter of fact, I said, ‘Never ever. Impossible. Will not happen.’ Yeah, it’s crazy.”

The Miz Aims to Break WWE Intercontinental Championship Record

In a recent conversation with TNT Sports, WWE Superstar The Miz expressed his ambition within WWE. He mentioned his goal to surpass the reco [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 25, 2023 02:05PM

Source: Fightful for transcription
Tags: #wwe #bruce prichard #shane mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85052/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π