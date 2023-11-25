The Miz Aims to Break WWE Intercontinental Championship Record

In a recent conversation with TNT Sports, WWE Superstar The Miz expressed his ambition within WWE. He mentioned his goal to surpass the record for the most cumulative days as the Intercontinental Champion. The Miz is close to this milestone, being just one title reign away from tying the record for most reigns, currently held by Chris Jericho at nine, and approximately 25 days short of surpassing Pedro Morales for the longest total duration as champion.

The Miz commented on this goal, saying, “Break the record for most days of having the Intercontinental Championship and most reigns. Like I’m one reign away from being tied for being number one, and I’m, I think, 25 days away from having the title the most out of anyone. I think Pedro Morales has me beat right now by like 25 days. So, that that would be a pretty cool feat. It’d be just another accolade to add to my already pretty stout career.”

His next opportunity to advance towards this record comes tonight when he faces the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WWE Survivor Series. The event is set to take place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and will be broadcast live on Peacock.