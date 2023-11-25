Dakota Kai Offers Update on Her Injury While Maintaining Presence on WWE TV

Dakota Kai, still on the mend from a torn ACL injury, has remained visible on WWE TV. In a Twitch live stream, Dakota addressed a fan's speculation about her feigning the injury, especially after participating in a brawl:

“Bro, you want me to be in a wheelchair until I’m cleared? That’s not how rehab works. I’m able to run and jump. This isn’t a shocker. I’m like, ‘Why would I do that? Why would I choose to sit on the sidelines? Like, no one wants that. No one wishes that on anyone. But I’m able to… like, I can run. I can jump.”

“It’s not like my leg is amputated. But rehab is just one of those things where… in all sports, no one is getting back in to play like before six, seven months. Certain places have things that they have to abide by, like certain medical teams. For us, it’s like usually it’s like eight to nine, slash 12 months, depending.”







