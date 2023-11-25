WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Dakota Kai Offers Update on Her Injury While Maintaining Presence on WWE TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 25, 2023

Dakota Kai Offers Update on Her Injury While Maintaining Presence on WWE TV

Dakota Kai, still on the mend from a torn ACL injury, has remained visible on WWE TV. In a Twitch live stream, Dakota addressed a fan's speculation about her feigning the injury, especially after participating in a brawl:

“Bro, you want me to be in a wheelchair until I’m cleared? That’s not how rehab works. I’m able to run and jump. This isn’t a shocker. I’m like, ‘Why would I do that? Why would I choose to sit on the sidelines? Like, no one wants that. No one wishes that on anyone. But I’m able to… like, I can run. I can jump.”

“It’s not like my leg is amputated. But rehab is just one of those things where… in all sports, no one is getting back in to play like before six, seven months. Certain places have things that they have to abide by, like certain medical teams. For us, it’s like usually it’s like eight to nine, slash 12 months, depending.”

Update on CM Punk's WWE Status as Survivor Series Approaches in Chicago

As previously reported, it has been rumored that ex-AEW wrestler CM Punk sought a return to WWE, but was rejected by the organization, and h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 24, 2023 08:04PM


 
 
 


Tags: #wwe #nxt #dakota kai

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85050/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π